'Raja Saab' director sparks controversy by calling Prabhas 'medium-range hero'

The pre-release event of Prabhas 's upcoming film The Raja Saab took place in Hyderabad on Saturday. During the event, director Maruthi made an emotional speech but also sparked controversy by calling Prabhas a "medium-range hero." This statement was met with backlash from fans who felt it disrespected their favorite actor. Here's what happened.

Global fame Maruthi's comments on Prabhas's global recognition During his speech, Maruthi highlighted the global recognition of Indian cinema, especially Telugu cinema, in the past decade. He shared an anecdote from a trip to a remote village in South Africa, where he was recognized as a film director. When asked about his hero, he mentioned Prabhas. The person responded with "Oh, the Baahubali hero?" "This shows that he has become known even to people of a different tribe in the Masai Mara," recalled the director.

Director's gratitude Maruthi's gratitude to Rajamouli and 'medium-range hero' comment Maruthi then expressed his gratitude to Baahubali director SS Rajamouli for elevating the global stature of Telugu cinema. He said, "Every director is very, very indebted to Rajamouli garu... he is the one who introduced a medium-range hero to the pan-India stage." While some fans agreed with Maruthi's statement, others were upset about his reference to Prabhas as a "medium-range hero."

Fan defense Fans defended Prabhas's status in Tollywood Fans of Prabhas were quick to defend the actor's status in Tollywood. They pointed out that Prabhas had delivered blockbusters like Varsham and Chatrapati, which were major hits. Some fans argued that Prabhas had a better streak than Jr NTR during that period, with hits like Darling, Mr. Perfect, and Mirchi. However, others agreed with Maruthi's statement, noting that actors like Prabhas and Allu Arjun only gained nationwide popularity after Baahubali and Pushpa, respectively.