Marvel dropped 'X-Men '97' season 2 trailer featuring Apocalypse threat
Entertainment
Marvel dropped the trailer for X-Men '97 Season two, which premieres July 1, 2026.
This season throws the X-Men into tougher battles as they face Apocalypse, a major threat, and hints at some real emotional moments and sacrifices for the team.
'X-Men '97' timelines scatter, voices return
The story picks up with the X-Men scattered across different eras, while mutant intolerance in the 1990s gets worse and new enemies pop up.
Fan-favorite voices return, including Ross Marquand (Professor X), Matthew Waterson (Magneto), Ray Chase (Cyclops), Jennifer Hale (Jean Grey), Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm), and Cal Dodd (Wolverine).