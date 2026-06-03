Marvel launches Phase Zero with 'Avengers: Doomsday' directed by Russos Entertainment Jun 03, 2026

Marvel Studios is hitting reset with Avengers: Doomsday, launching what's called Phase Zero.

Directed by the Russo brothers, this movie wipes the slate clean: Joe Russo summed it up, saying, "This is starting over from scratch."

So, you don't need to catch up on old Marvel films to dive in.