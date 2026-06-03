Marvel launches Phase Zero with 'Avengers: Doomsday' directed by Russos
Entertainment
Marvel Studios is hitting reset with Avengers: Doomsday, launching what's called Phase Zero.
Directed by the Russo brothers, this movie wipes the slate clean: Joe Russo summed it up, saying, "This is starting over from scratch."
So, you don't need to catch up on old Marvel films to dive in.
'Avengers: Secret Wars' follows December 2027
The film packs in over 30 superheroes and introduces X-Men plus Deadpool vs. Wolverine into the MCU.
Robert Downey Jr. returns as a recast villain and Chris Evans is back as Steve Rogers.
While it's a standalone story, it leads right into Avengers: Secret Wars, coming December 2027.
Mark your calendar for December 18, 2026!