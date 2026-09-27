'Avengers: Endgame Encore': Marvel's re-release crosses ₹14cr in India

Avengers: Endgame Encore can become one of the highest-grossing re-release films in India.

Currently, Baahubali: The Epic holds the record with a worldwide gross of ₹52.15 crore during its 2025 re-release.

Other notable re-releases include Sanam Teri Kasam and Tumbbad, which reportedly earned around ₹39 crore and ₹37.5 crore, respectively.