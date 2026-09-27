'Avengers: Endgame Encore': Marvel's re-release crosses ₹14cr in India
What's the story
The re-release of the 2019 Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, titled Avengers: Endgame Encore, is having a successful run at the Indian box office. The film raked in ₹7.65 crore on its second day, taking its total collection to ₹14.9 crore over two days, per Sacnilk. The re-release features approximately five minutes of additional footage spread across four scenes, including an extended ending and three post-credit scenes.
Box office potential
'Baahubali: The Epic' tops list of highest-grossing re-releases
Avengers: Endgame Encore can become one of the highest-grossing re-release films in India.
Currently, Baahubali: The Epic holds the record with a worldwide gross of ₹52.15 crore during its 2025 re-release.
Other notable re-releases include Sanam Teri Kasam and Tumbbad, which reportedly earned around ₹39 crore and ₹37.5 crore, respectively.
Director's message
Russo Brothers requested fans not to spoil new scenes
Ahead of the release, the Russo Brothers asked audiences to keep the new scenes under wraps.
"One last request. There are some new surprises in Avengers Endgame: Encore. Please don't spoil them for everyone else," they said.
The directors also reminisced about watching Endgame with audiences on its opening night in 2019, describing it as one of the most emotional experiences of their careers.
Film's significance
New scenes connect Marvel's multiverse, Infinity Saga
The new scenes in Avengers: Endgame Encore seem to bridge the gap between the Infinity Saga and Marvel's current multiverse storyline.
The re-release also includes a sneak peek at Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to release on December 18.
Robert Downey Jr. will return to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday as Victor von Doom, not Tony Stark.
His casting has been among the most talked-about aspects of the upcoming epic.