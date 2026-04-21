Marvel returns to San Diego Comic-Con July 25 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Entertainment
Marvel is making a big return to San Diego Comic-Con on July 25, spotlighting Avengers: Doomsday, which lands in theaters December 18.
The buzz is real, especially since Robert Downey Jr. was announced as Doctor Doom back in 2024, a move that definitely turned heads.
Marvel's Feige may tease casting news
At Comic-Con, Marvel is expected to drop exclusive footage or maybe even the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday.
With its all-star cast, you can bet on some surprise appearances and lots of fan interaction.
Marvel boss Kevin Feige might also tease new casting news or give quick updates on future projects like Avengers: Secret Wars, keeping the hype going strong.