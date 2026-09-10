Bumper start: 'Avengers: Doomsday' has already crossed $50M in pre-sales
What's the story
The upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) installment, Avengers: Doomsday, has reportedly crossed $50 million in domestic ticket pre-sales. This figure comes with over three months to go before its release on December 18, 2026. The film will compete with Denis Villeneuve's third Dune movie, which is also set to hit theaters on the same day and will have IMAX screens for its opening weekend.
Record-breaking sales
Over 70% of tickets sold for Infinity Vision-certified screens
Avengers: Doomsday has surpassed The Odyssey in domestic pre-sales, with over 70% of tickets sold for Disney's new Infinity Vision-certified screens.
This means that around $35 million of the total pre-sales are for screenings that carry this certification.
Infinity Vision is not a new format like IMAX but a Disney rating for cinemas that meet specific standards of picture and sound quality.
Certification details
What's the difference between Infinity Vision and IMAX?
The Infinity Vision certification is Disney's way of highlighting theaters that can offer a bigger, brighter, and more immersive experience.
To qualify, the screen must be at least 45 feet wide and meet certain audio and brightness requirements. This includes having immersive sound systems like Dolby Atmos or 7.1 audio.
In comparison, IMAX screens are usually at least 60 feet wide.
Marketing success
'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer sets records
The July trailer for Avengers: Doomsday has become the second-biggest movie trailer launch of all time and Disney's most-viewed trailer ever.
It helped the trailer for Avengers Endgame: Encore rack up 77 million views in its first 24 hours, over four times larger than any re-release trailer ever.
This surge in interest has also led to a spike in viewership for Marvel titles on Disney+, with over 420 million hours watched in August alone.
Livestream success
Marvel's livestream event draws impressive viewership
Marvel's five-hour-plus livestream revealing the Doomsday cast, with names on the back of set chairs, reportedly netted 275 million digital views and 3.1 million social mentions. This is another testament to the film's marketing success.
The movie is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and stars Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., among others.