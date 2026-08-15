'X-Men': Sadie Sink, Kit Connor to headline Marvel's mutant reboot
What's the story
Marvel Studios has announced the principal cast for its upcoming X-Men reboot. The announcement was made by Marvel chief Kevin Feige at D23. The star-studded ensemble includes Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Christopher Abbott as Professor X, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, and Maya Boyd as Storm. Adam Driver will play Nathaniel Milbury aka Mister Sinister, in the film directed by Jake Schreier.
Surprise announcement
Driver's message to the fans
The most unexpected moment of the presentation was Driver's video message, in which he announced his role as Nathaniel Milbury.
"When Kevin told me to show up for X-Men, I assumed he meant on set."
"So instead of being there in California, I'm here at Pinewood [Studios] on this very lonely soundstage," Driver said.
He added that they had "found something perfect with characters I feel very deeply about."
New generation
The film will be part of the MCU
The upcoming film will bring a new generation of mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) following Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox.
This deal allowed Marvel Studios to regain the film rights to the X-Men.
The new X-Men film is also part of Marvel's larger multiverse storyline, with several actors from the previous Fox franchise returning in Avengers: Doomsday.
Release date
'X-Men' to hit theaters on May 5, 2028
Marvel Studios has confirmed that the untitled X-Men film will be released in theaters on May 5, 2028.
This marks a new chapter for the X-Men franchise within the MCU.
The film is expected to explore the origins and powers of Sink's Jean Grey, Connor's Cyclops, Abbott's Professor X, Weaving's Emma Frost, Navarrette's Rogue, and Boyd's Storm.