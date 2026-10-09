Marvel announces new spy thriller series 'Zodiac'
What's the story
Marvel Television has officially announced its upcoming series Zodiac, a live-action spy thriller set to premiere on Disney+ in 2028. The announcement was made during the New York Comic-Con panel by Marvel Television chief Brad Winderbaum. He also revealed that filming for the series will commence in London next spring, and casting is expected to begin soon.
Series details
'Zodiac' marks a shift in Marvel's live-action strategy
Zodiac is Marvel's first new live-action series announcement since Ironheart last year.
However, no details about the plot or creative team have been revealed yet.
Actor Clark Gregg, who plays Phil Coulson in the MCU, seemingly teased the return of his character in Zodiac as he shared the show logo on his social media handle.
Upcoming shows
Upcoming end of existing Marvel live-action shows
The end of Marvel's WandaVision trilogy will be marked by the premiere of VisionQuest on October 14.
The show stars Paul Bettany as Vision, who is on a quest to regain his memory and humanity while communicating with other AI androids like Ultron, J.A.R.V.I.S., and F.R.I.D.A.Y.
Meanwhile, Daredevil: Born Again will conclude next year with its third season, paving the way for a reunion of the Netflix Defenders lineup.
Series cancelation
Cancellation of 'Wonder Man' after Emmy nomination
In a surprising turn of events, Marvel recently announced the cancellation of Wonder Man just months after its January premiere.
The show had initially been renewed for a second season and even received an Emmy nomination for lead actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.
This decision is part of Marvel's ongoing reevaluation of its live-action television strategy.