Marvel Studios announces 2 untitled films for 2029

Meanwhile, here's what's coming before these 2 films

If you're into Marvel, there's a lot to look forward to: Spider-Man: Brand New Day (release date not specified in the source), followed by Avengers: Doomsday (with Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom!) and Avengers: Secret Wars through 2027.

Big names like Black Panther 3, a new X-Men movie, and Shang-Chi's sequel are also confirmed.

More details are expected at Comic-Con and D23 this summer (2026), so Marvel fans have plenty of reasons to stay hyped.