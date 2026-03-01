Marvel Studios announces 2 untitled films for 2029
Entertainment
Marvel Studios just revealed plans for two untitled films hitting theaters in 2029, one on May 4 and another on July 13.
These join a packed lineup, with four more Marvel movies already set for 2028, keeping the superhero universe rolling well into the next decade.
Meanwhile, here's what's coming before these 2 films
If you're into Marvel, there's a lot to look forward to: Spider-Man: Brand New Day (release date not specified in the source), followed by Avengers: Doomsday (with Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom!) and Avengers: Secret Wars through 2027.
Big names like Black Panther 3, a new X-Men movie, and Shang-Chi's sequel are also confirmed.
More details are expected at Comic-Con and D23 this summer (2026), so Marvel fans have plenty of reasons to stay hyped.