Mary Kom evicted from 'Bigg Boss 20'

Upon her exit, the Olympic medalist thanked the show for the experience.

She said, "Main itna din khel paya, itna experience mila. Bahut acha laga. I hope they will miss me... acha khel ke aana hai... personalities dikha ke aana hai (I was able to play for so long, and I gained so much experience. It was a wonderful time. I hope they will miss me... You all need to go out there and play well... show your personalities)."