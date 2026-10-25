Mary Kom evicted from 'Bigg Boss 20'
What's the story
Boxing champion Mary Kom was evicted from the Bigg Boss 20 house on Saturday night. The announcement was made by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who was a guest host on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. This marks the end of her seven-week stint on the show after she lost both her lifelines.
Emotional farewell
My experience was wonderful, said Kom
Upon her exit, the Olympic medalist thanked the show for the experience.
She said, "Main itna din khel paya, itna experience mila. Bahut acha laga. I hope they will miss me... acha khel ke aana hai... personalities dikha ke aana hai (I was able to play for so long, and I gained so much experience. It was a wonderful time. I hope they will miss me... You all need to go out there and play well... show your personalities)."
Emotional exit
Amrapali Dubey broke down in tears
The news of Kom's elimination left her housemates in shock, with actor Amrapali Dubey breaking down in tears.
As they bid her farewell, the entire group sang "You are a champion" together, bringing a smile to her face.
Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6 and is hosted by Salman Khan.
The show streams on JioHotstar at 9:00pm and airs on Colors at 10:30pm.