'Maskara' from 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' tops 10 million views online
Entertainment
Maskara, a track from Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga, has exploded online with over 10 million views and more than 100,000 social media reels.
The song stands out for its playful energy, catchy A.R. Rahman beats, and the fun chemistry between Sharvari and Vedang Raina.
'Main Vaapas Aaunga' leads IMDb list
Sharvari's unique turbaned look in the video has sparked a wave of fan edits and admiration across social platforms.
All this buzz is pushing excitement for Main Vaapas Aaunga, which drops June 12, even higher, the Partition drama now leads IMDb's Most Anticipated Indian Films list for 2026, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah alongside the viral duo.