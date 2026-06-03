'Maskara' from 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' tops 10 million views online

'Main Vaapas Aaunga' leads IMDb list

Sharvari's unique turbaned look in the video has sparked a wave of fan edits and admiration across social platforms.

All this buzz is pushing excitement for Main Vaapas Aaunga, which drops June 12, even higher, the Partition drama now leads IMDb's Most Anticipated Indian Films list for 2026, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah alongside the viral duo.