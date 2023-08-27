'Mastaney': Cast, plot, collections of Punjabi period drama making waves

Entertainment

'Mastaney': Cast, plot, collections of Punjabi period drama making waves

Written by Isha Sharma August 27, 2023 | 05:37 pm 3 min read

'Mastaney' is currently in theaters

Punjab's film industry, or Pollywood as it is colloquially called, has churned out several hit films of late. Not too long ago, Sonam Bajwa-Gippy Grewal's multistarrer comedy Carry On Jatta 3 set the cash registers ringing. Now, the period action drama film Mastaney is making waves in the industry. Starring Gurpreet Ghuggi and Rahul Dev, among others, it was released on Friday (August 25).

'Mastaney' borrows from real incidents in Indian history

Mastaney is helmed by Sharan Art. IMDb describes the plot as follows, "Set in 1739, Nadar Shah's undefeated army was attacked by Sikh rebellions. Nadar demands to arrest them, but it doesn't work out. Five ordinary men are hired to play Sikh rebellions, but over time, they learn what Sikhs are." The film, thus, is an homage to the valor of the Sikh community.

Action drama stars multiple famous names

Apart from Dev and Ghuggi, the film also stars a large ensemble cast of Tarsem Jassar, Simi Chahal, Karamjit Anmol, Baninder Bunny, Honey Mattu, Arif Zakaria, and Avtar Gill, among others. The cinematography is by Jaype Singh (Maa Da Ladla), while the film has been jointly written by Harnav Bir Singh and Art. It currently holds a solid 9.4/10 rating on IMDb.

Audience floored by storytelling, cinematography

A user wrote on IMDb, "The cinematography...is simply breathtaking. Every frame is meticulously crafted, ensuring...the charisma of Punjab's landscapes and rich heritage is fully captured." Another opined, "Mastaney takes us on a historical journey that's as captivating as a forgotten chapter coming to life. Set against the backdrop of a bygone era, it beautifully resurrects the past, making history feel like a living entity."

Film reportedly performing well abroad, too

Trade tracker Sacnilk reported that the film earned Rs. 2.4cr on its opening day (Friday) and witnessed a jump of 25% on Saturday, raking in Rs. 3cr. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has posted on X about the positive response to the film overseas, adding it's running packed shows in New Zealand and Australia. Notably, it was released in Punjabi, Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Here's what cast said about movie

Jassar recently told Free Press Journal, "Mastaney is not just a movie, it is emotions and feelings. Its plot has been inspired by the true incidents of Punjab's history." Meanwhile, Ghuggi told the publication, "It is the story of yodhas (warriors) who have fought for truth to prevail. They belong to the jungles and have shown their valor by presenting it during that period."

Share this timeline