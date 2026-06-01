MasterChef winner Pankaj Bhadouria recovering after successful breast cancer surgery
Pankaj Bhadouria, a MasterChef winner, is now resting and recovering after a successful breast cancer surgery.
She shared the update on social media with a reassuring message: "She's Out — She's Safe. Surgery successful. Chef Pankaj Bhadouria is resting and recovering. She loves you all."
Fans also got a glimpse of her post-surgery recovery through a photo from her hospital bed.
Pankaj Bhadouria revealed diagnosis, thanked supporters
Just days before her surgery, Pankaj opened up about her cancer diagnosis and thanked everyone for their support, saying, "I know I will bounce back. So, once again keep me in your prayers."
Before becoming a culinary icon, she spent 16 years teaching English and later went on to host popular cooking shows and connect with millions online through recipes and tips.