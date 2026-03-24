'Masthishka Maranam' heads to Netflix: Details of cast, plot
Entertainment
The Malayalam sci-fi thriller Masthishka Maranam, directed by Krishand, is coming to Netflix after a theatrical release on February 27, 2026.
Starring Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju and Rajisha Vijayan, it's Netflix's second Malayalam pick this year: release date still under wraps.
Plot set in a dystopian future
Set in the year 2046, the film follows Bimal as he dives into a virtual game that lets him relive near-death experiences.
The story explores obsession and crime, building up to a tense face-off with the mysterious Simon.
Runtime: TBA.
How has the film fared?
Reviews have been mixed so far.
The Hindu called it "It is chaotic, it is funny, it is absurd and scary." suggesting it's worth a watch if you enjoy sci-fi with a satirical twist.