'Masthishka Maranam' heads to Netflix: Details of cast, plot

Set in the year 2046, the film follows Bimal as he dives into a virtual game that lets him relive near-death experiences. The story explores obsession and crime, building up to a tense face-off with the mysterious Simon. Runtime: TBA.

How has the film fared?

Reviews have been mixed so far.

The Hindu called it "It is chaotic, it is funny, it is absurd and scary." suggesting it's worth a watch if you enjoy sci-fi with a satirical twist.