'Masthishka Maranam' hits Netflix as father uncovers dark web
Entertainment
Masthishka Maranam, the sci-fi drama starring Rajisha Vijayan, is now on Netflix after its February 27 theater run.
The story centers on a father using virtual reality to revisit memories with his late child, but things take a twist when he uncovers a dark web manipulating those memories.
'Masthishka Maranam' streams in 4 languages
You can stream the film in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, or Tamil, so no need to worry about missing out.
With an IMDb score of 7.7 and praise for its fresh humor and inventive storytelling, this one stands out as a unique pick for sci-fi fans looking for something different.