'Amanda the Adventurer': YouTuber MatPat to develop Blumhouse project

In Amanda the Adventurer, players follow Riley Park as they uncover a dark mystery surrounding a fictional children's TV show after finding a strange videotape in their late aunt's attic.

Patrick, who has hosted various YouTube channels under The Game Theorists umbrella, also produced the YouTube Premium series Game Lab and Creators in Fashion.

He was also seen as waiter Ness in Blumhouse's Five Nights at Freddy's (2023) before returning to voice Toy Bonnie in last year's sequel.