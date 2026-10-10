'Amanda the Adventurer': YouTuber MatPat to develop Blumhouse project
What's the story
Blumhouse Productions, known for successful horror films, is set to adapt the 2023 indie puzzle game Amanda the Adventurer into a feature film. The announcement was made by Jason Blum. Matthew "MatPat" Patrick, who has a history of creating content around video games and their lore on YouTube, will lead the project.
Storyline
What is the 'Amanda the Adventurer' game?
In Amanda the Adventurer, players follow Riley Park as they uncover a dark mystery surrounding a fictional children's TV show after finding a strange videotape in their late aunt's attic.
Patrick, who has hosted various YouTube channels under The Game Theorists umbrella, also produced the YouTube Premium series Game Lab and Creators in Fashion.
He was also seen as waiter Ness in Blumhouse's Five Nights at Freddy's (2023) before returning to voice Toy Bonnie in last year's sequel.
Production details
Blumhouse also adapted another video game
The film adaptation of Amanda the Adventurer will be produced by Patrick Ewald, CEO of Epic Pictures, the parent company of DreadXP.
It's another horror video game adaptation for Blumhouse, following the Five Nights at Freddy's franchise, which grossed over $291 million worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo.
The studio also has a potential trilogy-concluding installment in store.