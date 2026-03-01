'The Matrix 5' still in works, confirms director Drew Goddard

Almost two years after Warner Bros. Pictures announced a fifth film in The Matrix franchise, director Drew Goddard has confirmed that the project is still alive. Speaking to Screen Rant while promoting his new film Project Hail Mary, he said," [It's] still in the works. I'm in my writing cave...writing." "I don't know how long I'll be in that writing cave, but whenever I come out I'll have news to share."

Production insights Production details of 'The Matrix 5' If The Matrix 5 moves forward, Sarah Esberg is expected to produce it. Lana Wachowski, who directed the previous films in the franchise with her sister Lily, will executive produce. The last installment of the franchise was 2021's The Matrix Resurrections, which had a reported budget of $190 million but only grossed around $160 million.

Casting questions Will Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss return? Casting decisions for The Matrix 5 are still uncertain. It's unclear if franchise leads Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity. While Reeves has previously expressed interest in returning, Moss seems to have moved on to her next project, Yaga, a Canadian mystery thriller based on a play by Kat Sandler reimagining the Slavic Baba Yaga myth.

