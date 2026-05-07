Matthew Lillard joins 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow' cast

Hollywood actor Matthew Lillard has joined the ensemble cast of Superman: Man of Tomorrow, the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Superman . The news was first reported by Deadline. Details about Lillard's role are currently under wraps. The film stars David Corenswet as the iconic superhero and will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.

Film synopsis Plot and other details of the film The sequel, Superman: Man of Tomorrow, continues from where its predecessor left off. In this installment, the titular hero must join forces with his arch-nemesis Lex Luther (Nicholas Hoult) to combat a greater threat: Brainiac (Lars Eidinger), a super-intelligent villain. The film also stars Adria Arjona as Maxima, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

Actor's interest Lillard had previously worked with Gunn Lillard, who recently starred in the box office hit Scream 7, might have hinted at his involvement in Superman: Man of Tomorrow last summer. He had jokingly said he was "waiting" for director James Gunn to invite him into the DC Universe (DCU). Lillard and Gunn previously worked together on 2002's Scooby-Doo and its sequel, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

Advertisement