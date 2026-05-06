Matthew Perry's possessions to be auctioned soon. Here's why 

A charity auction featuring the late actor Matthew Perry 's personal items will be held on June 5. The event, organized by Heritage Auctions, will support the Matthew Perry Foundation. This foundation was established after his untimely demise in 2023 to fight against addiction stigma and promote recovery from substance abuse. The auction will feature several of his possessions, including signed scripts from F.R.I.E.N.D.S, a custom Batman ping-pong table, and an original Banksy artwork.

Auction details Scripts from 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' include pilot episode script Among the items to be auctioned are the script for the pilot episode of F.R.I.E.N.D.S, which was originally titled Six of One. The scripts are signed by Perry and his co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer. The starting price for these scripts is $500. Another item is a collection of 26 scripts from key episodes of F.R.I.E.N.D.S with a starting price of $1,000.

Additional items Other unique items in the auction The auction also includes Perry's Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 1995. Additionally, his personal replica of the yellow peephole frame from Monica and Rachel's apartment door is up for grabs. Other unique items include a custom Batman ping-pong table (without the net), framed handwritten lyrics by Australian rock band Little River Band, and a Banksy artwork expected to fetch over $8,00,000.

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