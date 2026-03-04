Maya Hawke, Christian Lee Hutson make 1st appearance as married
Maya Hawke (27) and indie musician Christian Lee Hutson (35) just made their first public appearance as a married couple, performing together at the Tibet House US Benefit Concert in New York City.
The pair tied the knot on Valentine's Day 2026, and looked happy sharing the stage—and some sweet backstage moments.
Their wedding was a family affair
Their wedding at St. George's Episcopal Church was packed with loved ones, including Maya's parents Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, plus her Stranger Things co-stars like Finn Wolfhard and Sadie Sink.
The duo actually first met working on Maya's album Moss, turning their friendship into romance during later recording sessions.
A long time coming
Before Hutson, Maya dated actor Tom Sturridge (date not specified here); Hutson was previously married himself.
Now, after years of friendship and creative collaboration, they've found real companionship in each other.