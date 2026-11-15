Mazumdar-Shaw and Shetty lead 'Lambodhara 2.0' premiere in Bengaluru

Lambodhara 2.0 had its big premiere in Bengaluru, rolling out a Cannes-style red carpet with hosts Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Suniel Shetty leading the way.

The event pulled in major names from business, politics, and entertainment, including first-time writer-producer-actor Anil Shetty and director Simple Suni, making it a real who's who night.