Mazumdar-Shaw and Shetty lead 'Lambodhara 2.0' premiere in Bengaluru
Lambodhara 2.0 had its big premiere in Bengaluru, rolling out a Cannes-style red carpet with hosts Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Suniel Shetty leading the way.
The event pulled in major names from business, politics, and entertainment, including first-time writer-producer-actor Anil Shetty and director Simple Suni, making it a real who's who night.
Writer-producer-actor Shetty, director Suni discuss production
Anil Shetty shared how he jumped into acting without formal training and wrapped filming in just 50 days.
Suniel Shetty called out Anil's impressive networking skills, while Simple Suni opened up about tackling digital hacking themes during production.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw loved how the film's story connects with Gen Z, mixing comedy and emotion, and the strong cast presence made the night feel like a true celebration.