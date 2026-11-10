McCartney becomes billionaire with $1.4 billion net worth, Forbes

A big chunk of McCartney's wealth comes from the Beatles. Their company Apple Corps brings in over $50 million a year from streaming, vinyl sales, and merchandise: McCartney gets 25% of that.

He also owns part of the Beatles's songwriting rights (worth about $200 million), which he fought hard to secure through years of legal disputes and negotiations.

On top of music money, he's boosted his fortune through concert performances and the Got Back Tour, real estate in the UK and the Hamptons, and even an art collection featuring works by Picasso and Magritte.