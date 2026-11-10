McCartney becomes billionaire with $1.4 billion net worth, Forbes
Paul McCartney, iconic member of the Beatles, has officially hit billionaire status with a net worth of $1.4 billion, according to Forbes.
He's now the third richest musician in the world, thanks mostly to MPL Communications, his company that manages his massive music catalog and holds copyrights for other artists too.
Beatles income underpins McCartney fortune
A big chunk of McCartney's wealth comes from the Beatles. Their company Apple Corps brings in over $50 million a year from streaming, vinyl sales, and merchandise: McCartney gets 25% of that.
He also owns part of the Beatles's songwriting rights (worth about $200 million), which he fought hard to secure through years of legal disputes and negotiations.
On top of music money, he's boosted his fortune through concert performances and the Got Back Tour, real estate in the UK and the Hamptons, and even an art collection featuring works by Picasso and Magritte.