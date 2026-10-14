McCartney criticizes actors' heights in 'The Beatles-A Four-Film Cinematic Event'
Entertainment
Paul McCartney isn't thrilled about how his and his bandmates' heights are shown in new Beatles movies.
On Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, he pointed out that actor Paul Mescal looked shorter than him in a recreated Abbey Road photo for Sam Mendes's upcoming The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event.
McCartney joked, "Paul's a bit small," so the director tweaked the photo to get their heights right.
Cast named for April 2028 release
The film series drops April 2028, with Mescal as McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.
Even though he had similar height concerns with past films like Nowhere Boy (2009), McCartney says he has similar height concerns with this new project.