McCartney criticizes actors' heights in 'The Beatles-A Four-Film Cinematic Event'

Paul McCartney isn't thrilled about how his and his bandmates' heights are shown in new Beatles movies.

On Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, he pointed out that actor Paul Mescal looked shorter than him in a recreated Abbey Road photo for Sam Mendes's upcoming The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event.

McCartney joked, "Paul's a bit small," so the director tweaked the photo to get their heights right.