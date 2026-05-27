McClain helped manage Jackson estate since 2009, dies aged 71
Entertainment
John McClain, who helped manage Michael Jackson's estate since 2009, has died at 71 after a long illness.
He worked alongside attorney John Branca and played a big part in steering the estate after Jackson's death.
McClain helped launch Jackson projects
McClain was key to the estate's financial success, helping launch projects like Michael Jackson's This Is It, Cirque du Soleil's Michael Jackson: One, and the Xscape album.
Even with some legal bumps, like a lawsuit from Paris Jackson last year, he kept things on track.
Now, Branca will likely manage the estate on his own to keep things running smoothly.