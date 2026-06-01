McComb marries Campbell in Missoula Montana, calls weekend magical
Entertainment
Heather McComb, known for her past marriage to James Van Der Beek, just got married to actor Scott Michael Campbell.
Their wedding took place outdoors in Missoula, Montana, and McComb described it on Instagram as "a truly magical weekend that we will never forget" and full of love.
McComb remembers Van der Beek
McComb's sister officiated the ceremony, with friends and family flying in from all over.
She rocked sparkly cowboy boots (with socks that said "I [heart] my husband") before switching to silver sneakers.
Campbell called the week "BEYOND BLESSED," while McComb honored Van Der Beek, remembering him as a beautiful soul filled with light, love, and talent.