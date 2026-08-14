Matthew McConaughey almost played Joel in 'The Last of Us'

Despite his previous successful collaboration with HBO on True Detective, McConaughey chose not to take on The Last of Us.

He explained, "A series, you do have to consider. I do consider, well, you want this to succeed. Well, in success this is something you'll be doing for years and years and years."

"It wasn't for me at the time," he added about the role.

"I wasn't really acting at that point," McConaughey added.