McConaughey returns in 'The Rivals of Amziah King' US release
Matthew McConaughey is back after more than five years away, starring in The Rivals of Amziah King, which hits US theaters this Friday.
Directed by Andrew Patterson, the film blends crime, comedy, and music in the American Southwest.
McConaughey plays Amziah King, a honey producer and banjo player, marking his big-screen comeback.
Kateri grows into Native American leader
The story centers on King's bond with Kateri (Angelina LookingGlass), a Native American woman adapting to her community and growing as a leader.
McConaughey calls the film "The joy, the soul, the humor, the music, the poetry, the mythology, original time, place, and space," saying it was a project for his return.
LookingGlass enjoyed playing a strong Indigenous woman whose resilience surprises others, while Patterson describes Kateri as "just uses her intellect and resourcefulness" and "quite literally the germ of an idea," the heart of the story.