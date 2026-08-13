McConaughey returns in 'The Rivals of Amziah King' US release

The story centers on King's bond with Kateri (Angelina LookingGlass), a Native American woman adapting to her community and growing as a leader.

McConaughey calls the film "The joy, the soul, the humor, the music, the poetry, the mythology, original time, place, and space," saying it was a project for his return.

LookingGlass enjoyed playing a strong Indigenous woman whose resilience surprises others, while Patterson describes Kateri as "just uses her intellect and resourcefulness" and "quite literally the germ of an idea," the heart of the story.