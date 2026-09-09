McKenna-Bruce receives honorary doctorate from Canterbury Christ Church University
Entertainment
Mia McKenna-Bruce, best known for her breakout role in How to Have Sex, just received an honorary doctorate from Canterbury Christ Church University on September 9, 2026.
The university recognized her for boosting Kent's profile nationwide, a journey that started with her days as Tee Taylor on CBBC's The Story of Tracey Beaker.
McKenna-Bruce cast as Maureen Starkey
Mia said, "I'm totally overwhelmed, I feel very lucky and very honored." She's already picked up a BAFTA Rising Star Award and a British Independent Film Award for How to Have Sex.
Up next: she'll play Maureen Starkey in Sam Mendes's Beatles film series alongside Barry Keoghan and Paul Mescal, and is set to appear with Helena Bonham Carter in Netflix's Seven Dials, calling Bonham Carter an "absolute icon" and "master."