McNickle 'Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X' runner-up reveals cancer diagnosis Entertainment Jun 04, 2026

Ken McNickle, runner-up from Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X, just revealed on Instagram that he's been diagnosed with cancer.

He posted a hospital photo and talked about how tough it was to hear the word "cancer," admitting he delayed seeing a doctor even when things got serious.

His main message? Don't wait. Take care of your health now.