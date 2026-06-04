McNickle 'Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X' runner-up reveals cancer diagnosis
Entertainment
Ken McNickle, runner-up from Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X, just revealed on Instagram that he's been diagnosed with cancer.
He posted a hospital photo and talked about how tough it was to hear the word "cancer," admitting he delayed seeing a doctor even when things got serious.
His main message? Don't wait. Take care of your health now.
McNickle urges men to seek care
McNickle opened up about ignoring symptoms like a chest wound, internal bleeding, and a testicular lump because he felt pressured by society's "tough it out" mindset.
He's encouraging guys to speak up about their health and not let stigma hold them back.
His story follows fellow Survivor contestant Sunday Burquest, who also faced cancer before passing away in 2021.