Meena Kumari biopic finally gets its dream cast
What's the story
Siddharth P Malhotra, the director of Maharaj (2024), has confirmed that the lead actors for his upcoming film Kamal Aur Meena have been finalized. The movie will be a biopic on legendary Bollywood actor Meena Kumari and her love story with filmmaker-husband Kamal Amrohi. Although Malhotra did not reveal any names, he told Mid-Day that the casting process took a long time as it required big stars.
Casting challenges
'If you don't get stars, you won't be able to...'
Malhotra emphasized the importance of casting well-known actors for this project. He said, "I have put together my cast. They have said yes."
"It's Meena Kumari's story officially. If you don't get stars, you won't be able to mount the film."
The film is a Bilal Amrohi production and will explore the love story of Kumari and Amrohi.
Speculation
Speculations about Kiara Advani playing Kumari
While Malhotra has not confirmed any names, there are speculations that Kiara Advani might play Kumari in the film.
However, these are just rumors for now, and no official announcement has been made yet.
Malhotra noted that his next step of action is to secure financing for the venture. "The film requires us to put up the Pakeezah [1972] and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam [1962] set. Plus, [we need] the songs' rights. So, automatically the bar is high."