After 30 years, Meenakshi Seshadri announces Bollywood comeback

Veteran actor Meenakshi Seshadri has expressed her desire to return to the Hindi film industry after a three-decade hiatus. The actor, who spent 30 years in the US focusing on family life, recently shared a video on social media announcing her return to Mumbai. In the video , she said that she was looking for "meaningful opportunities" in films and OTT shows.

Video details Veteran actor is back to her 'karmabhoomi' In the video, Seshadri thanked her Instagram followers for their love and support. She said, "After 30 long years, I have relocated back to my Karmabhoomi, Mumbai, India and have stepped once again into the entertainment industry with hope, passion and positivity." "I'm really looking forward to meaningful opportunities, whether it's a lead role, supporting character or even a short show. And it doesn't matter as long as it's an impactful performance. It could be films or OTT shows."

Career aspirations Not chasing stardom, want to explore challenging roles: Seshadri Seshadri clarified that she isn't "chasing stardom" anymore. She added, "I want to explore roles that challenge me as an artist and help me discover new dimensions of my craft." The actor also revealed that she received several offers in the past, but they either weren't exciting enough or didn't materialize.

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Fan appeal The actor is managing her career without an agency Seshadri, who is currently based in India but spends some vacation time with her family in the US, said she was managing her career without any agency. She added, "Look, my dear, dear friends, I'm not here to prove any point. I'm just here with the love, encouragement of my family. I'm simply doing what truly makes me happy." She also requested her fans to continue supporting her and sharing their feedback.

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