Who is Rohed Khan? Austrian actor joins 'Bigg Boss 20'

In 2025, Rohed was cast alongside Golshifteh Farahani in the international drama Les Clochettes de Kaboul (When She Hears The Bells), where he played Milad.

He has also been part of several advertising campaigns for both international and Indian brands like Gillette, Doritos, Men of Platinum, Harley-Davidson Austria, Hero Hunk India, Celio India, and Sony Camera.

Now, he's making his reality TV debut with Bigg Boss 20.