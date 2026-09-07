Who is Rohed Khan? Austrian actor joins 'Bigg Boss 20'
What's the story
The much-awaited 20th season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, has finally kicked off with a blend of popular and lesser-known contestants. One such entrant is Rohed Khan, an Austrian actor and model who has already made his mark in Bollywood with films like Tejas and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Let's take a closer look at him.
Career progression
Career in films and modeling
Before stepping into acting, Rohed worked as a model.
He made his acting debut with Kangana Ranaut's Tejas in 2023, where he played Sarqalam, an antagonist.
Following this, he appeared in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as a militant head.
His other notable films include Sarzameen and Detective Sherdil.
Global exposure
International projects and ad campaigns
In 2025, Rohed was cast alongside Golshifteh Farahani in the international drama Les Clochettes de Kaboul (When She Hears The Bells), where he played Milad.
He has also been part of several advertising campaigns for both international and Indian brands like Gillette, Doritos, Men of Platinum, Harley-Davidson Austria, Hero Hunk India, Celio India, and Sony Camera.
Now, he's making his reality TV debut with Bigg Boss 20.
Personal insights
Rohed always wanted to work with Khan
Rohed was once rumored to be dating actor Zareen Khan. However, he clarified that they were just "good friends."
Interestingly, Rohed had once met Khan during a shoot in Austria and expressed his desire to work with him.
Recalling that encounter, he said, "After meeting him, I introduced myself and told him that my name was Rohed Khan and that one day I want to work with you."
Contestants
Meet the contestants of 'Bigg Boss 20'
Bigg Boss 20 also features Aasif Khan, Mahhi Vij, Kanika Mann, Qazi Touqeer, Uditi Singh, Isha Rikhi, Aamrapali Dubey, Yung DSA, Mary Kom, and Tanmay Singh (Scout OP).
Arishfa Khan, Kushal Tanwar, Love Gill, Aman Gandhi, and Rhiti Tiwari are also part of the reality show.