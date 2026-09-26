'Pati Patni Aur Panga': Meet Manoj Tiwari's second wife, Surabhi
What's the story
Bhojpuri actor-singer and Bharatiya Janata Party MP, Manoj Tiwari, is gearing up to star in the second season of Pati Patni Aur Panga with his wife Surabhi. While he participates in fun tasks with his partner, his daughter Rhiti Tiwari (from his previous marriage) has grabbed headlines for appearing on Bigg Boss 20. In a recent episode, she spoke about her parents' divorce and said she was very happy when her father found a life partner in Surabhi.
Personal life
Who is Surabhi?
Surabhi, reportedly in her late 30s, is a Patna-based singer. She married Tiwari in 2020 and has two daughters, Saanvika and Manogya, from his second marriage.
While their eldest child was born in 2020, Manogya was welcomed in 2022.
Apart from being a singer, she is also a social worker, trustee of the Mridul Foundation, and director at Saanvika Films and Rhiti Productions.
Previous relationship
When Rhiti spoke about her parents' separation
Tiwari was previously married to Pratima Pandey, who later changed her name to Rani Tiwari. They had one daughter together, Rhiti, in 2001, before separating in 2011 and finalizing their divorce in 2012, Times Now reported.
In Bigg Boss 20, Rhiti revealed that she was eight years old when her father left home and nine when their divorce was finalized. She added that her mother got custody of her after the separation.
Family dynamics
'My father was very alone'
Rhiti added, "Jab unki life mein Surabhi aayi, mujhse zyada khush aur koi nahi tha. He was very alone. Mujhe meri maa bohot pyaari hai but voh toh mere baap hai."
She also shared that she taught her father English during their meetings, leading to a friendly bond between them.
Meanwhile, singer Ekam Bawa has claimed to have gotten married to Rani, although they now seem to be separated.
Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 will premiere on October 10.