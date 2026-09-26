'Pati Patni Aur Panga': Meet Manoj Tiwari's second wife, Surabhi 

Surabhi, reportedly in her late 30s, is a Patna-based singer. She married Tiwari in 2020 and has two daughters, Saanvika and Manogya, from his second marriage.

While their eldest child was born in 2020, Manogya was welcomed in 2022.

Apart from being a singer, she is also a social worker, trustee of the Mridul Foundation, and director at Saanvika Films and Rhiti Productions.