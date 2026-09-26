'BB 20': Rhiti Tiwari's 'stepfather' slams her financial struggle claims
What's the story
Singer Ekam Bawa, who claims to be the stepfather of Bigg Boss 20 contestant Rhiti Tiwari and the former partner of her mother Rani Tiwari, has slammed his stepdaughter for making misleading statements about her personal life and finances. In a video posted online, Bawa made several allegations against Tiwari and her family while criticizing her behavior on the reality show.
Allegations
Bawa shared proof of his relationship with mother-daughter duo
Bawa alleged that he lived with Rani and Tiwari in the same flat from 2020 to 2025.
He claimed that Tiwari was aware of his relationship with her mother during this time.
The singer also shared photographs with the mother-daughter duo as proof of his association with them.
Financial dispute
He alleged Tiwari owns a company and flats
Refuting Tiwari's claim that she gets only ₹25,000 a month from her father, actor-politician Manoj Tiwari after his separation from Rani, Bawa said, "Jiske paas ₹4-5 lakh ke handbags ho...Uske baad aapke paas badi badi gadiya hai."
"Range Rovers ka toh ₹2.5-3 lakh diesel ka kharcha hai khali... Aap ₹25,000 keh rahe ho?"
He further alleged that Tiwari owns a sports company with a huge turnover and expensive flats in Mumbai.
Reality show conduct
'Bohot ghatiya kisam ke insaan hai...'
Bawa also slammed Tiwari's behavior on Bigg Boss 20, saying it didn't reflect the family values she claims to uphold.
In another video, he claimed the entire family had destroyed him.
"Bohot ghatiya kisam ke insaan hai yeh aur waha jaake kar baatein kar rahi hai."
"Mein itna sharminda ho rahi hu uss cheez ko dekh kar ki kaise kar sakte hai? Sirf fame lene ke liye."
Silence
Meanwhile, here's what we know about Tiwari's parents' divorce
As of now, Tiwari's mother Rani has not publicly responded to Bawa's allegations.
Meanwhile, in a recent episode of Bigg Boss 20, Tiwari opened up about her parents' divorce and custody battle. She revealed that she did not get to spend much time with Manoj during her childhood due to their separation when she was just eight years old.