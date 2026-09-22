'Bigg Boss 20': Rhiti Tiwari reveals financial struggles, fans react
What's the story
Rhiti Tiwari, the daughter of actor-politician Manoj Tiwari, is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 20. In a recent episode, she opened up about her "tough life" and financial struggles despite being a celebrity kid. These revelations sparked reactions online, with some calling her the "new nepo struggler."
Family dynamics
Tiwari's estranged relationship with her father
Tiwari revealed that after her parents' divorce, she only met her father once a year, but she decided to build a closer bond with him once she turned 18.
"The things he has earned- his wealth, money, name, fame, and opportunities- none of that came to me," she said on the show.
"What I got from him is his name, which gives me respect whenever I walk into a room."
Career independence
Tiwari's father won't help her with her career
Tiwari further revealed that her father had made it clear he wouldn't help her with her career.
"He told me, 'If you have it in you, you will make it on your own. I'm not going to do it for you,'" she said.
She also mentioned not having enough money to pursue her interests because of this lack of financial support from her father.
Financial management
How does she get through the month?
Tiwari revealed that she received a monthly allowance of ₹20,000-25,000.
"And do you think anyone can get through a month with that?...Main kabhi kabhi din mein ₹10 rupay ka vada pav khaati hoon taaki pet bhar jaaye (Sometimes I would eat a ₹10 vada pav a day just to fill my stomach)."
"₹500 rupay ka diesel bharwaati hoon jitna zarurat hai bus (I would put just ₹500 worth of diesel in the car, just enough for what I needed)."
Social media response
Netizens had a field day with her revelations
Tiwari's claims have since triggered a flurry of reactions online.
One user wrote, "Hmari monthly salary hai behen."
Another wrote, "Bro, 25k is the salary of most Indians in which they have to survive with all family responsibilities."
One user also joked, "Kaash me bhi itna hi garib hota (I wish I were this poor)."