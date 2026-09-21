'Bigg Boss 20': Rhiti 'abusing' Qazi Touqeer sparks outrage online

In the first week, Touqeer disturbed the housemates' sleep, claiming he could "see things." His behavior left many housemates scared.

A day later, he pretended to need immediate medical attention and repeatedly shouted at Bigg Boss for a doctor.

However, when Bigg Boss called him to the medical room, Touqeer admitted he was perfectly fine and had only been pretending to be sick as an "act to entertain the audience."