'Bigg Boss 20': Rhiti 'abusing' Qazi Touqeer sparks outrage online
What's the story
The third week of Bigg Boss 20 has begun with a bang, but not without controversies. The recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw host Salman Khan exposing contestant Qazi Touqeer's prank on the housemates. This revelation led to a major fallout in the house, with many contestants criticizing Touqeer. However, it was Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti who went overboard by hurling abuses at him, and this didn't sit well with the audience.
Controversial behavior
Recap: What was Touqeer's prank all about?
In the first week, Touqeer disturbed the housemates' sleep, claiming he could "see things." His behavior left many housemates scared.
A day later, he pretended to need immediate medical attention and repeatedly shouted at Bigg Boss for a doctor.
However, when Bigg Boss called him to the medical room, Touqeer admitted he was perfectly fine and had only been pretending to be sick as an "act to entertain the audience."
Lesson taught
When Khan pulled a similar prank on the housemates
In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Khan recreated a similar moment by asking Touqeer to perform a task.
He was seen holding his chest in apparent pain and repeatedly asking for water. The housemates seemed concerned as the superstar removed his jacket and lay down on the floor.
However, he later revealed it was an act to teach Touqeer a lesson about how his prank had affected the housemates.
Outburst
'Dhongi baba, fraudster': Rhiti's abuses
After Salman's big expose, Rhiti called Touqeer a "dhongi baba, fraudster." She went on to say that he is a "shame to mental health patients" and criticized him for pretending to be ill when he was perfectly fine.
Later, she was also seen hurling abuses at Touqeer. When Touqeer confronted her about the abuse, she got angry and told him not to even look her in the eyes, while once again abusing him.
Online backlash
Netizens slam Rhiti for her outburst
The clip from the episode quickly went viral on social media, with many viewers criticizing Rhiti for her behavior.
One comment read, "Why is Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti Tiwari so arrogant and that too without any talent?"
Another commented, "Finally watched the episode. Man, what is wrong with this "Rhiti?" The way she behaved yesterday was absolutely disgusting!!"
Another comment read, "Rhiti is so jealous of Qazi, my god."
Netizens also claimed the show had become Touqeer versus all.