'Mega157': Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara's 1st romantic song shoot

Chiranjeevi aims to finish filming by October

The team aims to wrap up the Kerala shoot by July 23, then heads to Hyderabad in August.

Director Ravipudi is pushing to finish filming by October so they can hit theaters during Sankranthi 2026.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is keeping busy with other projects too, including Vishwambhara alongside Trisha Krishnan—so it's a packed year for him!