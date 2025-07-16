Next Article
'Mega157': Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara's 1st romantic song shoot
Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara are finally sharing the screen for the first time in Mega157, directed by Anil Ravipudi.
They're currently filming a romantic song in Kerala, which also marks Nayanthara's comeback to Telugu films after a two-year break.
Chiranjeevi aims to finish filming by October
The team aims to wrap up the Kerala shoot by July 23, then heads to Hyderabad in August.
Director Ravipudi is pushing to finish filming by October so they can hit theaters during Sankranthi 2026.
Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is keeping busy with other projects too, including Vishwambhara alongside Trisha Krishnan—so it's a packed year for him!