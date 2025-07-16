Next Article
'Aap Jaisa Koi' star R. Madhavan's 21-Day weight loss regime
Actor R Madhavan is trending after revealing he lost a noticeable amount of weight in just 21 days—no surgery, no extreme workouts.
His simple, disciplined approach has surprised many and gained attention.
How the actor approached his weight loss journey
Madhavan focused on intermittent fasting, finishing his last meal by 6:45pm and skipping raw food after 3pm.
He made sure to chew every bite thoroughly (45-60 times!) for better digestion.
Instead of hitting the gym hard, he stuck to daily morning walks.
Steady habits can lead to real results, says Madhavan
He also cut out screens 90 minutes before bed for better sleep, stayed hydrated all day, and ate mostly cooked veggies while avoiding processed foods.
Madhavan's journey shows that steady habits can lead to real results—even without drastic measures.