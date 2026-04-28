Megan Thee Stallion announces surprise exit from Broadway after breakup

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has announced her early departure from the Broadway production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Her last performance will be on Friday, May 1, she revealed in a heartfelt Instagram post . The 31-year-old said, "It's been such an honor to be part of the Moulin Rouge family, and I've met so many amazing people in this theater!"

Statement Stallion thanked everyone involved in 'Moulin Rouge!' The WAP rapper further expressed her gratitude toward the cast and crew of Moulin Rouge!. "Y'all work so hard, and I have so much respect for the dedication, the stamina, the work ethic, the time, and the effort y'all put into the work!" "I'm so grateful for the cast and crew that made this experience so meaningful."

Emotional show Stallion's emotional performance amid breakup with Klay Thompson The announcement comes days after Stallion's emotional on-stage performance, where she reportedly broke down in tears following her split from NBA player Klay Thompson. In a video, the rapper was seen turning away from the audience to wipe away tears during the curtain call. This isn't the first time Stallion has faced a setback during her stint in Moulin Rouge!. In late March, she was rushed to the hospital mid-performance.

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