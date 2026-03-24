Meghan, Harry announce new Netflix series amid rumored tensions

More on the upcoming show and Netflix deal

The 2024 docuseries Polo dives into both the personal and professional lives of elite polo players such as Adolfo Cambiaso and Nacho Figueras, so expect more than just sports action.

It's part of Meghan and Harry's ongoing deal with Netflix (which also includes projects like The Wedding Date).

And if you've heard rumors about tension between them and Netflix lately, a company executive brushed it off, saying, "Don't believe whatever you read."