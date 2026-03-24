Meghan, Harry announce new Netflix series amid rumored tensions
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just announced a new Netflix series, a scripted drama about the world of polo, set in Wellington, Florida.
They're co-producing it with Archewell Productions and Fake Empire.
The show will spotlight rival teams and families, building on their 2024 docuseries Polo that followed top players at the US Open Polo Championship.
More on the upcoming show and Netflix deal
The 2024 docuseries Polo dives into both the personal and professional lives of elite polo players such as Adolfo Cambiaso and Nacho Figueras, so expect more than just sports action.
It's part of Meghan and Harry's ongoing deal with Netflix (which also includes projects like The Wedding Date).
And if you've heard rumors about tension between them and Netflix lately, a company executive brushed it off, saying, "Don't believe whatever you read."