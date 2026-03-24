Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to back polo-themed drama for Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to executive produce a new polo-themed drama series for Netflix , reported Deadline. The project is part of their ongoing partnership with the streaming giant, which has already seen the release of the 2024 docuseries Polo. The upcoming series will be written by Francisca X Hu (Peacock's Teacup) and is described as an "upstairs-downstairs drama" set in Wellington, Florida.

Plot details More about the upcoming series The untitled drama series will delve into the complex relationships between two rival polo teams and the families that lead them. Hu will also serve as an executive producer alongside Archewell's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex; Markle, Duchess of Sussex; and Tracy Ryerson, head of scripted content. Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage from Fake Empire will also be executive producers on this project.

Inspiration 'Polo' was a passion project for Prince Harry The drama series is said to be inspired by the docuseries Polo, which followed teams competing at the US Open Polo Championship in Wellington and their family dynasties. The docuseries was a passion project for Prince Harry, who is an avid polo player with many friends in the sport. However, it failed to attract a large audience and only ran for one season.

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Ongoing projects Other projects in development under Sussexes's Netflix deal The polo drama series is one of several projects in development under the Sussexes's Netflix deal, which was originally an overall agreement and has now transitioned into a first-look arrangement. Other ongoing projects include The Wedding Date, with Tracy Oliver attached to write based on Jasmine Guillory's book; and an adaptation of Carley Fortune's Meet Me at the Lake. A director for the latter is currently being sought and may also rewrite it.

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