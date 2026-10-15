Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make 1st official UK appearance
Entertainment
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just made their first official joint appearance back in the UK choosing Nottingham, a city that's special to them since their early days together.
Greeted by about 100 well-wishers, the couple seemed genuinely happy to be back, with Meghan sharing, "It's great to be back," as they caught up with supporters.
Harry reconnects while Meghan joins workshop
The couple visited the Community Recording Studio (CRS), where Harry reconnected with old friends like musician Jah Digga.
Meghan joined a confidence workshop for young girls, showing her support for youth empowerment.
They also planned a stop at Epic Partners, underlining their ongoing focus on community work and making a positive impact together.