Meghan Markle and Prince Harry return to Australia for events
Entertainment
Meghan and Harry are back in Australia for the first time since leaving royal life in 2020.
Meghan is headlining Her Best Life podcast's "girls weekend" retreat in Sydney, while Harry's set to talk about mental health at a summit in Melbourne.
Their last visit was way back in 2018, when they announced Meghan was expecting Archie during the Invictus Games.
Markle and Prince Harry self-fund travel
This time, they're covering all their own costs since they no longer get royal travel funding.
Harry has shared before that they've been relying on his inheritance from Princess Diana.
Their kids, Archie (6) and Lilibet (4), are staying home in the US while their parents handle these events in the Down Under.