Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are making a polo series for Netflix

Other projects in the works

Archewell is also adapting Jasmine Guillory's The Wedding Date and developing Meet Me at the Lake.

Even with rumors flying after Harry's memoir Spare, Netflix executive Bela Bajaria says there's no drama.

Don't believe whatever you read; maybe we should all do a little fact-checking.

Meanwhile, Meghan's lifestyle brand will stay separate from these projects as Archewell keeps branching out.