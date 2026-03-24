Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are making a polo series for Netflix
Entertainment
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are working on a new scripted Netflix series all about the world of polo, through their Archewell Productions.
This is part of their bigger push into both scripted and nonfiction shows, thanks to an ongoing multi-year deal with Netflix.
Other projects in the works
Archewell is also adapting Jasmine Guillory's The Wedding Date and developing Meet Me at the Lake.
Even with rumors flying after Harry's memoir Spare, Netflix executive Bela Bajaria says there's no drama.
Don't believe whatever you read; maybe we should all do a little fact-checking.
Meanwhile, Meghan's lifestyle brand will stay separate from these projects as Archewell keeps branching out.