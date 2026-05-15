Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to adapt war memoir for Netflix
What's the story
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to develop a feature film adaptation of the Afghan war memoir No Way Out: The Searing True Story of Men Under Siege for Netflix, confirmed Variety. The book tells the story of British Major Adam Jowett's leadership of Easy Company, a unit responsible for defending Musa Qala's District Centre in Afghanistan in July 2006. The memoir was published by Pan Macmillan in 2019.
Production details
The film will be produced by Harry, Markle, Tracy Ryerson
The film adaptation will be produced by Harry, Markle, and Tracy Ryerson, head of scripted content at their Archewell Productions. The script is being written by Matt Charman, an Oscar-nominated writer known for his work on Bridges of Spies. This project is part of Archewell's first-look deal with Netflix after its overall deal expired.
Future endeavors
Other projects in Archewell Productions's pipeline
In addition to No Way Out, Archewell Productions has two other projects in the pipeline. These include an adaptation of Jasmine Guillory's romance novel The Wedding Date and Carley Fortune's romance, Meet Me at the Lake. Despite reported tensions with Netflix over their previous content, Harry and Markle continue to work on new projects for the streaming platform.