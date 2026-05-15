Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to adapt war memoir for Netflix

The film adaptation will be produced by Harry, Markle, and Tracy Ryerson, head of scripted content at their Archewell Productions. The script is being written by Matt Charman, an Oscar-nominated writer known for his work on Bridges of Spies. This project is part of Archewell's first-look deal with Netflix after its overall deal expired.

Future endeavors

Other projects in Archewell Productions's pipeline

In addition to No Way Out, Archewell Productions has two other projects in the pipeline. These include an adaptation of Jasmine Guillory's romance novel The Wedding Date and Carley Fortune's romance, Meet Me at the Lake. Despite reported tensions with Netflix over their previous content, Harry and Markle continue to work on new projects for the streaming platform.