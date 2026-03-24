Meghan Markle returns to acting in new rom-com
Meghan Markle is back on screen with a cameo in Close Personal Friends, a new Amazon MGM Studios rom-com.
The film, directed by Jason Orley and written by Isaac Aptaker, follows a couple who cross paths with a celebrity pair during a trip to Santa Barbara: cue plenty of awkward and funny moments.
Markle plays herself in the film
This marks Markle's first acting appearance since leaving Suits in 2018. She plays herself in the film, which was shot in fall 2025 in London and Los Angeles.
On set, she was described as "very relaxed and happy," even introducing herself to other cast members.
A look at the supporting cast
The movie features big names like Brie Larson, Lily Collins, Jack Quaid, and Henry Golding.
You'll also spot Anna Konkle, Melissa Villasenor, Natasia Demetriou, Jack Shalloo, Patti Harrison, and Dustin Demri-Burns rounding out the cast.