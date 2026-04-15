Meghan Markle makes surprise 'MasterChef' appearance

Meghan Markle , the Duchess of Sussex, made a surprise appearance on the popular cooking show MasterChef Australia on Wednesday, April 15. People confirmed that the 44-year-old royal joined judges Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin, and Jean-Christophe Novelli to mentor and guide aspiring home cooks. This unexpected cameo comes as Prince Harry undertook solo engagements in Canberra and Melbourne during their visit to Australia.

Fashion statement Markle paid tribute to Australian designers during her TV appearance Markle, a known foodie, paid tribute to Australian designers during her MasterChef Australia appearance. She wore a skirt by Camila and Marc and a blouse from Matteau, paired with Manolo Blahnik heels. The latest season of the show will premiere on Sunday, April 19.

Royal tour Harry and Markle's itinerary in Australia Harry, 41, and Markle arrived in Australia on Tuesday, April 14. Their first day was packed with activities, including visits to the Royal Children's Hospital, a meeting with veteran families at the Australian National Veterans's Art Museum, and a solo engagement for Markle at a women's shelter. The couple's itinerary also includes stops in Melbourne, Canberra, and Sydney, where they'll visit organizations related to mental health, veteran support, and women's issues, among others.

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