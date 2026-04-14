Meghan Markle to headline 'Her Best Life' Coogee Beach retreat
Entertainment
Meghan Markle is headlining Her Best Life, a high-end wellness retreat at the InterContinental Coogee Beach from April 17-19, 2026.
For $3,199, guests get two nights at the resort and access to yoga, meditation, a therapy session, a gala dinner, and even a group photo with Meghan herself.
Retreat includes goodie bags and activities
The retreat is all about connection and celebration, with special perks like goodie bags and curated activities.
Grant Harrold, former butler to King Charles III, says this move fits perfectly with Meghan's lifestyle brand and shows how royals are embracing personal projects.
He adds that the royal family would likely support her focus on wellness over drama.