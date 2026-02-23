Meghan Markle's dad getting prosthetic leg after surgery
Meghan Markle's dad, Thomas Sr., is getting a prosthetic leg after losing his left leg below the knee to a blood clot.
The 81-year-old had emergency surgery in the Philippines last December, and his son Thomas Jr. says they're now focused on helping him recover and get fitted for the new limb.
Thomas Sr. is currently in rehab
Thomas Sr. needed urgent surgery after a blood clot blocked circulation in his leg—his son rushed him to hospital just in time.
Now, he's working through physical rehab while waiting for the prosthetic fitting.
Meghan's relationship with her father remains distant
Even with everything going on, Meghan has reached out to her father since the operation, according to her spokesperson.
Still, their relationship remains distant—they've been estranged, and Thomas Sr. has never met Prince Harry or his grandkids Archie and Lilibet.