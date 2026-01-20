Meghan Markle's Netflix series 'With Love, Meghan' canceled
Meghan Markle's lifestyle show With Love, Meghan is ending after just two seasons on Netflix.
The announcement came on January 20, 2026, with the show's demanding production named as a key reason.
While the series tried to compete with big names like Martha Stewart, it got mixed reviews for its hosting style and didn't break into the US Top 10.
Markle pivots to her 'As Ever' brand—and Netflix still on board
With the show over, Meghan is putting her energy into her lifestyle brand As Ever, which will keep sharing quick cooking and crafting content on social media.
Despite the second season's lukewarm reception in the US, last year's holiday special went global Top 10.
Netflix is still promoting As Ever products—think honey, tea, and wine—and even though their exclusive deal ended last year, Meghan and Harry still have a "first look" agreement for future projects.