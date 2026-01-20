Meghan Markle's Netflix series 'With Love, Meghan' canceled

Markle pivots to her 'As Ever' brand—and Netflix still on board

With the show over, Meghan is putting her energy into her lifestyle brand As Ever, which will keep sharing quick cooking and crafting content on social media.

Despite the second season's lukewarm reception in the US, last year's holiday special went global Top 10.

Netflix is still promoting As Ever products—think honey, tea, and wine—and even though their exclusive deal ended last year, Meghan and Harry still have a "first look" agreement for future projects.